Ryobi’s 12-inch 10A Electric Snow Shovel Blower is $70 (Reg. $100), more in today’s Green Deals
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Home Depot offers the Ryobi 12-inch 10A Electric Corded Snow Shovel Blower for *$69.97 shipped*. As a comparison, it typically goes for $100 with today’s deal representing a 30% savings and a return to the best price in recent months. This corded electric snow shovel is made to clear sidewalks, with a 12-inch width and 6-inch depth. Ideal for apartments and the like. Just be sure to grab an outdoor extension cord with your savings. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More Green Deals below.
