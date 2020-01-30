Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and just sold for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million

Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and just sold for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million

Business Insider Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and just sold for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million· One of San Francisco's iconic brightly-colored Painted Ladies Victorian houses has sold for $3.55 million, $800,000 over its asking price of $2.75 million.
· The home at 714 Steiner Street is outfitted with the beloved architecture associated with the city, but the property's listing agent told Business Insider that it's a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Push Forward'; 49ers Players Remember Kobe Bryant's Legacy Ahead Of Super Bowl [Video]'Push Forward'; 49ers Players Remember Kobe Bryant's Legacy Ahead Of Super Bowl

The loss of Kobe Bryant was on the minds of many at Super Bow LIV's media night in Miami. No one the 49ers probably knew him better than cornerback Richard Sherman. Dennis O'Donnell reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:17Published

Welcome to Miami [Video]Welcome to Miami

KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell arrives in Miami one day ahead of the 49ers to begin coverage for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. (1-25-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The unfinished 'shells' of two half-floor, two-story San Francisco penthouses are selling for $7.5 million and $10 million after they failed to sell as a joint $49 million condo

The unfinished 'shells' of two half-floor, two-story San Francisco penthouses are selling for $7.5 million and $10 million after they failed to sell as a joint $49 million condo· The unfinished "shells" of two penthouses in a San Francisco high-rise are on the market for $7.5 million and $10 million. · The two units were originally...
Business Insider

Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra single-family 'in-law' unit in the backyard

Inside the $1.85 million listing that comes with two San Francisco homes for the price of one, thanks to an extra single-family 'in-law' unit in the backyard· A real-estate listing in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood comes with two homes on a 2,996 square-foot lot. · The two homes are listed for sale for...
Business Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NikGalatis

Nick Galatis Check this out! Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and just sold for… https://t.co/fIzSpBieDj 34 minutes ago

CoachKaterina

Katerina Gasset RT @realtordotcom: One of the iconic "painted ladies" on San Francisco's famed "Postcard Row" has come onto the market for $2.75M! Take a… 1 day ago

RealEstateLCNM

Manny Patino #RT @realtordotcom: One of the iconic "painted ladies" on San Francisco's famed "Postcard Row" has come onto the ma… https://t.co/a4ga04pFWt 2 days ago

VariantLending

Variant Lending RT realtordotcom One of the iconic "painted ladies" on San Francisco's famed "Postcard Row" has come onto the marke… https://t.co/wHSzh45m0p 2 days ago

SharonMikol

Choose Sharon Mikol as your Personal Realtor! 🏡 One of the iconic "painted ladies" on San Francisco's famed "Postcard Row" has come onto the market for $2.75M! T… https://t.co/Af9CAQX7IE 2 days ago

realtordotcom

realtor.com One of the iconic "painted ladies" on San Francisco's famed "Postcard Row" has come onto the market for $2.75M! T… https://t.co/eOAkJMh3JB 2 days ago

cxinsider

Alex Richards Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and on sale for $2.75 million… https://t.co/Vyi4UJS8Mg 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.