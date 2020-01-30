Inside one of San Francisco's iconic Painted Ladies homes that's a 'fixer-upper' and just sold for $3.55 million, well over its asking price of $2.75 million

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· One of San Francisco's iconic brightly-colored Painted Ladies Victorian houses has sold for $3.55 million, $800,000 over its asking price of $2.75 million.

· The home at 714 Steiner Street is outfitted with the beloved architecture associated with the city, but the property's listing agent told Business Insider that it's a... · One of San Francisco's iconic brightly-colored Painted Ladies Victorian houses has sold for $3.55 million, $800,000 over its asking price of $2.75 million.· The home at 714 Steiner Street is outfitted with the beloved architecture associated with the city, but the property's listing agent told Business Insider that it's a 👓 View full article

