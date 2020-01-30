Global  

Maisie Williams wants you to ‘Let It Go’ and buy an electric Audi in new Super Bowl ad

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Maisie Williams wants you to ‘Let It Go’ and buy an electric Audi in new Super Bowl adSick of ICE? Audi is too — ICE, as in the “internal combustion engine,” which Audi wants customers to “Let It Go” in proper Frozen fashion in its new Super Bowl advertisement promoting its E-Tron Sportback electric car, starring Maisie Williams.

The commercial sees Williams — best known for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, and presumably no stranger to being sick of ice and ice-related things — driving Audi’s new electric car while stuck in traffic with gasoline-fume-spewing cars. She quickly turns around in her E-Tron Sportback, and belts out the chorus to Disney’s animated ear-worm along with other disaffected car owners, a singing gas station mascot, an angry businessman in a limo, and other satisfied E-Tron owners.

News video: Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott

Lil Nas X overjoyed to land Super Bowl commercial with Sam Elliott 00:47

 Rapper Lil Nas X is still pinching himself after starring opposite acting veteran Sam Elliott in a new Super Bowl commercial.

