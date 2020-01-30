World Health Organization declares global public health emergency over coronavirus outbreak

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom | Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images



The ongoing



“The main reason is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries,” said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a press conference today. “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to other countries with weaker health systems, which are ill prepared to deal with it.”



