Domino’s and Uber gift cards are up to 15% off for Super Bowl weekend + more

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
It’s time to look at all of the best gift card deals available ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LIV. Discounted gift cards can be some of the best ways to score even deeper deals on items you’re bound to purchase anyway. So do yourself a favor and avoid paying full price on Uber trips and Domino’s pizza this weekend. Or skip the big game and grab yourself some discount games at GameStop or treat yourself to some new clothes at adidas. All of this week’s best gift card deals can be found below the fold. more…

