You can now reserve your spot to pay for a Samsung Galaxy S20

The Verge Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
You can now reserve your spot to pay for a Samsung Galaxy S20Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Samsung has opened up reservations for its next flagship phones, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, that the company will unveil at an upcoming event on February 11th.

But this isn’t a pre-order. It’s more like taking a ticket while you’re in line at the deli. You enter your name, contact info, and preferred carrier, and — you’re ready to wait. It’s highly unlikely that Samsung will run short on supply, but by reserving a pre-order, you’re at least closer toward the front of the line to buy one on launch day.

Speaking of launch day, Samsung mentions on its page that it expects delivery by March 6th. I wouldn’t take this as a confirmation of the actual sales date of the rumored S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra....
