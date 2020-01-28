You can now reserve your spot to pay for a Samsung Galaxy S20

Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Samsung has opened up reservations for its next flagship phones, expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra, that the company will unveil at an upcoming event on February 11th.



But this isn’t a pre-order. It’s more like taking a ticket while you’re in line at the deli. You enter your name, contact info, and preferred carrier, and — you’re ready to wait. It’s highly unlikely that Samsung will run short on supply, but by reserving a pre-order, you’re at least closer toward the front of the line to buy one on launch day.



