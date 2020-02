We compared Sling's Orange and Blue streaming plans, and Blue offers the best value with more live TV channels Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· *Sling TV remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market, starting at just $30 a month.*

· *They offer two streaming options, Orange or Blue, which contain many of the same channels but have some key differences in what they offer.*

· *Sling Orange subscribers can access ESPN and Disney, while... · *Sling TV remains one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market, starting at just $30 a month.*· *They offer two streaming options, Orange or Blue, which contain many of the same channels but have some key differences in what they offer.*· *Sling Orange subscribers can access ESPN and Disney, while 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this