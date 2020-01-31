Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure

Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure

9to5Mac Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Apple’s WebKit team is proposing a change to the format of SMS one-time passcodes. The WebKit team’s hope is to make the two-factor authentication process more secure, and the proposal outlines two goals to help achieve that.

more…

The post Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

FAA proposes remote ID system to track drones across the U.S. [Video]FAA proposes remote ID system to track drones across the U.S.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed using remote identification for unmanned aircraft systems in the U.S. The agency proposes that drones in U.S. airspace would have to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marcin_skok

Marcin Skok RT @9to5mac: Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure https://t.co/P9UNvfUWfw by @ChanceHMiller ht… 9 minutes ago

CoreMaC1

CoreMac Solutions Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure https://t.co/TIZQJd5yhK https://t.co/4c3360qRHi 21 minutes ago

curiosidadesint

Curiosidadesint Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure — 9to5Mac https://t.co/JI1ivy0iXG https://t.co/F8Z5JMdAaU 24 minutes ago

iphonefirmware

iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/FPPq5f5Ga7 Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS onetime passcodes more secure… https://t.co/NVQbU3OVUx 30 minutes ago

Techtelegraph4

Techtelegraph Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure https://t.co/Hv86NFSS9X https://t.co/7GQpskO0cu 47 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure https://t.co/FH2opC1MoQ https://t.co/wU5eXHiFdJ 51 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure https://t.co/TbnbIb4V19 https://t.co/hu9FZr9FyN 51 minutes ago

9to5mac

9to5Mac.com Apple WebKit engineers unveil proposal to make SMS one-time passcodes more secure https://t.co/P9UNvfUWfw by… https://t.co/vPdUxmNcI4 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.