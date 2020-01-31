Nintendo is known for many titles, most notably Mario and Luigi. However, the company is also well-known for its Animal Crossing game that became very popular with the GameCube. Animal Crossing is coming to Switch soon, but today, Nintendo announced a limited-edition console themed for the iconic game. more… The post Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console appeared first on 9to5Toys.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Nintendo Switch now on sale in China with only one game BEIJING — The wait for Chinese video game aficionados is finally over as the Nintendo Switch is now officially on sale. The console, which first hit markets in 2017, can be hooked up to the TV or.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:24Published on December 13, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Nintendo’s new Animal Crossing-themed Switch looks amazing Nintendo is releasing an Animal Crossing-themed Switch on March 13th, just one week before the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s one of the...

The Verge 4 hours ago



Nintendo's special 'Animal Crossing' Switch is coming March 13th The first new Animal Crossing game on consoles in several years is almost here, and Nintendo is rolling out a special edition of its Switch to mark the occasion....

engadget 5 hours ago





Tweets about this Anith Gopal Nintendo is releasing a custom-themed Animal Crossing Switch https://t.co/LieDzu89Rc https://t.co/AZGNARpjcv 2 hours ago 9to5Toys Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console https://t.co/qG2509qhYR by @pcamp96 2 hours ago