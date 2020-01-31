Global  

Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console

9to5Toys Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Nintendo is known for many titles, most notably Mario and Luigi. However, the company is also well-known for its Animal Crossing game that became very popular with the GameCube. Animal Crossing is coming to Switch soon, but today, Nintendo announced a limited-edition console themed for the iconic game.

