Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Nintendo is known for many titles, most notably Mario and Luigi. However, the company is also well-known for its Animal Crossing game that became very popular with the GameCube. Animal Crossing is coming to Switch soon, but today, Nintendo announced a limited-edition console themed for the iconic game.
more…
The post Nintendo is releasing a custom Animal Crossing-themed Switch console appeared first on 9to5Toys.
CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future. And with its Concept UFO, Concept Ori, and Concept Duet, it looks like Dell has some big ideas for...