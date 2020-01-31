Global  

Microsoft will now pay up to $20k for Xbox Live security exploits

TechCrunch Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Think you’ve found a glaring security hole in Xbox Live? Microsoft is interested. The company announced a new bug bounty program today, focused specifically on its Xbox Live network and services. Depending on how serious the exploit is and how complete your report is, they’re paying up to $20,000. Like most bug bounty programs, Microsoft […]
