Roku is losing Fox apps just in time for you to miss the Super Bowl, maybe

The Verge Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Roku is losing Fox apps just in time for you to miss the Super Bowl, maybeIf you were hoping to watch the Super Bowl on your Roku TV or set-top box, I hope you don’t mind paying for streaming services like FuboTV, Sling or Hulu, because your existing cable subscription is no good as of today — Roku is pulling all of its Fox apps off of the platform, effective tomorrow, two days before the Big Game.

That might strike you as sudden, considering we reported this very morning that Fox Sports was working hard to bring a 4K HDR stream of the Super Bowl to Roku’s streaming sticks, pucks, and TVs. But minutes ago, Fox Sports removed references to Roku from multiple spots on its Super Bowl website, and we confirmed with Roku that seven channels in total are leaving... unless Fox and Roku strike a deal.

News video: Healthy Super Bowl food alternatives with Betsy Opyt

Healthy Super Bowl food alternatives with Betsy Opyt 02:17

 Betsy Opyt is a registered dietician who stopped by Fox 4 to share some healthy Super Bowl snacks.

