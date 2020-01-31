News24.com | OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong

Tshilidzi Tuwani RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong: Nearly 20% of… 18 minutes ago AndrewMcFarlane Could officials from @Airports_ZA be involved if OR Tambo is run by them? OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficki… https://t.co/w56axiYkR3 20 minutes ago bullet OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong via @News24 https://t.co/WHIAuERhWn ⁦@ACSA_info⁩ 24 minutes ago bullet OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong via @News24 https://t.co/WHIAuERhWn… https://t.co/0amJOwH9P7 25 minutes ago Kgauza Lecowza OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong https://t.co/TFHFL876dQ? shared via @News24 32 minutes ago SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong: Nearly 20… https://t.co/PvkPmW1a9G 37 minutes ago Africa Times of News https://t.co/5forg0tJ8z | OR Tambo a major hub for drug trafficking, says prison chaplain from Hong Kong https://t.co/OyoTjCDdlR 40 minutes ago