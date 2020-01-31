Global  

Google Maps Killer: Redesigned Apple Maps Launches In The US

Friday, 31 January 2020
Apple has finished rolling out a major redesigned version of what was previously considered the worst Apple software — Apple Maps. The plans to revamp the navigation app and make it a viable alternative to Google Maps was first revealed at WWDC 2018. The new Apple Maps app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch now […]

