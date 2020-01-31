Elon Musk releases Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe music track on SoundCloud

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Elon Musk, DJ, rocket man.



Elon Musk is on a roll. Tesla stock is on a rocket ship and the Model Y SUV is coming early. Now, to share the good times, he’s released a music track on SoundCloud titled, Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe. Seriously.



Musk has been teasing the track for several hours on Twitter. Now you can listen to it yourself, courtesy of “Emo G” Records (say it out loud and you’ll catch the pun):



The track is a followup to Musk’s first single RIP Harambe, that payed homage to the beloved Cincinnati Zoo gorilla that suffered an untimely death.



Elon Musk, aka, E "D" M according to his new Twitter handle, says he wrote the lyrics and performed the vocals himself. That's really not saying too much unless you're impressed by his ability to rhyme "you" with "true."


