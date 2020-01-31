Global  

Buzzy primary care company One Medical is set to start trading Friday after raising $245 million in its IPO (ONEM)

Business Insider Friday, 31 January 2020
Buzzy primary care company One Medical is set to start trading Friday after raising $245 million in its IPO (ONEM)· One Medical is set to start trading Friday after pricing its shares at $14 on Thursday night, raising $245 million.
· The company trades under the ticker "ONEM."
· One Medical operates primary-care practices that charge a $200 annual fee and also bills your health insurance.
 The membership-based primary care provider came to the table with an ambitious business proposition: that primary care can use technology and high-end customer service to draw in patients willing to pay a little extra.

Recent related news from verified sources

Primary-care startup One Medical is looking to raise $322 million in its IPO. Here are the investors and execs who stand to make the most.

Primary-care startup One Medical is looking to raise $322 million in its IPO. Here are the investors and execs who stand to make the most.· The primary-care startup One Medical recently filed paperwork to go public.  · The company plans to trade under the ticker ONEM. An updated filing...
Business Insider

One Medical prices shares for Friday debut

One Medical, the primary care health tech company, priced its IPO at $14 a share late Thursday, the low end of the range it announced earlier this month. The San...
bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch

