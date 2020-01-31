Buzzy primary care company One Medical is set to start trading Friday after raising $245 million in its IPO (ONEM)
Friday, 31 January 2020 () · One Medical is set to start trading Friday after pricing its shares at $14 on Thursday night, raising $245 million.
· The company trades under the ticker "ONEM."
· One Medical operates primary-care practices that charge a $200 annual fee and also bills your health insurance.
The membership-based primary care provider came to the table with an ambitious business proposition: that primary care can use technology and high-end customer service to draw in patients willing to pay a little extra.
One Medical, the primary care health tech company, priced its IPO at $14 a share late Thursday, the low end of the range it announced earlier this month. The San... bizjournals Also reported by •TechCrunch
