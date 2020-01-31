Buzzy primary care company One Medical is set to start trading Friday after raising $245 million in its IPO (ONEM)

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· One Medical is set to start trading Friday after pricing its shares at $14 on Thursday night, raising $245 million.

· The company trades under the ticker "ONEM."

· One Medical operates primary-care practices that charge a $200 annual fee and also bills your health insurance.

· One Medical is set to start trading Friday after pricing its shares at $14 on Thursday night, raising $245 million.· The company trades under the ticker "ONEM."· One Medical operates primary-care practices that charge a $200 annual fee and also bills your health insurance.


