Captain Marvel Gushes Over Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch

Fossbytes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The announcement of Animal Crossing: New Horizon was enough to boost us with excitement. However, Nintendo didn’t want to stop just there. The company also announced a special edition Animal Crossing: New Horizon-themed Nintendo Switch. The switch looks so incredible that even Brie Larson, our very own Captain Marvel is going gaga over it. The […]

The post Captain Marvel Gushes Over Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch appeared first on Fossbytes.
