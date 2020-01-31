Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > An animatronic Spider-Man will soon swing over Disneyland

An animatronic Spider-Man will soon swing over Disneyland

engadget Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Spider-Man will soar over Disneyland's Avengers Campus in summer of 2020, DisneyParks announced, despite an ongoing dispute over the film version of the character. According to a video released by the park, Spidey will swing high into the air over th...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Disney teases a flying animatronic Spider-Man for its upcoming Disneyland Avengers Campus

When Disney Imagineering revealed in 2018 that it was working on “Stuntronics”, its own brand of stunt-double animatronics designed to perform aerial tricks,...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.