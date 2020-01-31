Rivian R1T Killer: Electric Hummer Will Launch On 5th May 2020
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Rivian R1T Killer Electric Hummer has a release date. The reincarnated electric Hummer will launch on 5th May 2020, under the GMC brand. However, it will go on sale in the fall of 2021, around the same time the Tesla Cybertruck is also going to be available for purchase. We have previously explained that General […]
The post Rivian R1T Killer: Electric Hummer Will Launch On 5th May 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes.
Rivian, the electric vehicle startup says its first cars will cost less than expected on launch. The company told Reuters the R1T pickup and R1S SUV will be cheaper than the announced price of $69,000.
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets it. The movie star and former California governor unveiled a converted electric Hummer back in 2017. Now, long after the gas guzzlers... Mashable Also reported by •bizjournals •TechCrunch •engadget
Image: GMC
General Motors has confirmed it’s resurrecting the Hummer nameplate for a new all-electric truck that will have 1,000 horsepower on offer and go... The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunch •The Next Web •engadget
Tweets about this
Investorfok RT @RivianChat: Big news in the electric SUV / pickup truck world today as General Motors officially revives Hummer as an electric brand.… 10 hours ago
RivianChat Big news in the electric SUV / pickup truck world today as General Motors officially revives Hummer as an electric… https://t.co/ImQbyPuokg 19 hours ago