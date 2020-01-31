Rivian R1T Killer: Electric Hummer Will Launch On 5th May 2020

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Rivian R1T Killer Electric Hummer has a release date. The reincarnated electric Hummer will launch on 5th May 2020, under the GMC brand. However, it will go on sale in the fall of 2021, around the same time the Tesla Cybertruck is also going to be available for purchase. We have previously explained that General […]



