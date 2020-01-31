Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Rivian R1T Killer: Electric Hummer Will Launch On 5th May 2020

Rivian R1T Killer: Electric Hummer Will Launch On 5th May 2020

Fossbytes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Rivian R1T Killer Electric Hummer has a release date. The reincarnated electric Hummer will launch on 5th May 2020, under the GMC brand. However, it will go on sale in the fall of 2021, around the same time the Tesla Cybertruck is also going to be available for purchase. We have previously explained that General […]

The post Rivian R1T Killer: Electric Hummer Will Launch On 5th May 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rivian Says Electric Vehicles Will Cost Less Than Expected [Video]Rivian Says Electric Vehicles Will Cost Less Than Expected

Rivian, the electric vehicle startup says its first cars will cost less than expected on launch. The company told Reuters the R1T pickup and R1S SUV will be cheaper than the announced price of $69,000.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup [Video]GM to Revive Hummer as Electric Pickup

General Motors is planning to bring back the Hummer as an electric pickup truck. The new Hummer is set to hit the market by early 2022.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It looks more and more like GM will release an electric Hummer

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets it. The movie star and former California governor unveiled a converted electric Hummer back in 2017. Now, long after the gas guzzlers...
Mashable Also reported by •bizjournalsTechCrunchengadget

The Hummer is coming back as a 1,000-horsepower electric truck

The Hummer is coming back as a 1,000-horsepower electric truckImage: GMC General Motors has confirmed it’s resurrecting the Hummer nameplate for a new all-electric truck that will have 1,000 horsepower on offer and go...
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchThe Next Webengadget

Tweets about this

Investorfok

Investorfok RT @RivianChat: Big news in the electric SUV / pickup truck world today as General Motors officially revives Hummer as an electric brand.… 10 hours ago

RivianChat

RivianChat Big news in the electric SUV / pickup truck world today as General Motors officially revives Hummer as an electric… https://t.co/ImQbyPuokg 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.