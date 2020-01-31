Global  

Apple TV adds another eleven stunning underwater video screensavers

9to5Mac Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Earlier this week, Apple released eleven new underwater screensavers for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. If you are using the Aerial screensaver, the Apple TV will automatically download them and appear in the rotation alongside the existing videos.

