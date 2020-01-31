Apple TV adds another eleven stunning underwater video screensavers
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Earlier this week, Apple released eleven new underwater screensavers for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. If you are using the Aerial screensaver, the Apple TV will automatically download them and appear in the rotation alongside the existing videos.
Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..
Apple has updated the appearance of its "Jobs at Apple" page, adding an array of animated Apple logos, as well as a new inspirational video encouraging viewers... AppleInsider Also reported by •9to5Mac
Apple today overhauled its Apple jobs website, introducing a new look and a new video in an effort to better recruit employees. The updated video on the site... MacRumours.com Also reported by •9to5Mac