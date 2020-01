Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Jake Paul is the latest YouTuber to try his hand in the boxing ring, taking on — and defeating — YouTube gamer AnEnsonGib on Thursday night.

· Following his win, Paul is setting his sights on fighting British YouTuber KSI, who recently beat Paul's older brother, Logan, in a contested defeat.

