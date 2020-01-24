Global  

How Dubsmash revived itself as #2 to TikTok

TechCrunch Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Lip-syncing app Dubsmash was on the brink of death. After a brief moment of virality in 2015 alongside Vine (R.I.P), Dubsmash was bleeding users faster than it could recruit them. The app let you choose an audio track like a rap song or movie quote and shoot a video of you pretending to say the […]
