How Dubsmash revived itself as #2 to TikTok Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lip-syncing app Dubsmash was on the brink of death. After a brief moment of virality in 2015 alongside Vine (R.I.P), Dubsmash was bleeding users faster than it could recruit them. The app let you choose an audio track like a rap song or movie quote and shoot a video of you pretending to say the […] πŸ‘“ View full article

