9to5Toys Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon offers its Universal Travel Power Adapter for* $8.99 Prime shipped* when code *7KOD94LL* has been applied at checkout. Having dropped from $19 recently, its been selling for $11 over the past week and today has received an additional 18% discount. Overall, you’re pocketing $10 in savings and scoring an all-time low. This travel adapter sports dual 2.4A USB ports alongside an AC outlet. So whether you’re looking to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch while jet-setting, or your computer, this adapter is up to the task. It’s compatible with outlets from the UK, Australia, China, Japan, and more. Over 115 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by up to *$300*: Nike+, high-end models, more
· Aukey 6.6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable: *$12* (Reg. $14) | Amazon 

· w/ on-page coupon

· Ubestand Car Cup Phone Mount: *$14* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· w/ code* H2YPLG6E*

· Beats Studio3 and Powerbeats Pro Wireless headphones from *$130* for today only
· ON2NO 3-USB Wall Outlet Shelf: *$18* (Reg. $23) | Amazon 
· Amazon takes up to 40% off HomeKit lighting and more from* $12*

-Deals still live from yesterday:-

· Aukey 60W USB-C Charger: *$30* (Reg. $40) | Amazon 
· mophie powerstation Power Bank: *$15* (Reg. $40) | Amazon
· Aukey 20W Bluetooth Speaker: *$35* (Reg. $50) | Amazon

· w/ code *DSTX79OA*

· Aukey Key Series B80 Earbuds: *$40* (Reg. $58) | Amazon

· w/ code *FD8RUGRP*

more…

The post Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz USB Travel Power Adapter $9 (Reg. $19), more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
