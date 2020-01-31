Global  

Netflix has extended its Adam Sandler deal for 4 more movies after 'Murder Mystery' became its most popular film of 2019

Friday, 31 January 2020
Netflix has extended its Adam Sandler deal for 4 more movies after 'Murder Mystery' became its most popular film of 2019· Netflix announced on Friday that it had extended its deal with Adam Sandler for four more movies.
· "Murder Mystery," which he starred in, was Netflix's most popular movie of 2019, the company said.
· Netflix originally struck a deal with Sandler in 2014 and renewed it in 2017.
