Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s New Balance Sale offers *up to 60% off* select styles of popular running shoes. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The All Terrain REVLite Sneaker is on sale for *$56* and originally were priced at $70. These shoes are great for outdoor workouts with an outsole that was designed for added traction. It also features breathable material to help keep you comfortable and a padded collar for added support. They also include neon accents that promote visibility when training outdoors. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale that’s offering* up to 60% off* popular styles.



more…



The post Hautelook’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes from $35 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

