Hautelook’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes from $35
Friday, 31 January 2020 () For 3-days only, Hautelook’s New Balance Sale offers *up to 60% off* select styles of popular running shoes. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The All Terrain REVLite Sneaker is on sale for *$56* and originally were priced at $70. These shoes are great for outdoor workouts with an outsole that was designed for added traction. It also features breathable material to help keep you comfortable and a padded collar for added support. They also include neon accents that promote visibility when training outdoors. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and check out the Nordstrom Rack Nike Sale that’s offering* up to 60% off* popular styles.
more…
The post Hautelook’s New Balance Flash Sale takes up to 60% off running shoes from $35 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Shoes That Fit is a non-profit organization based out of California with a mission to help underprivileged children succeed by boosting their confidence. Listerhill Credit Union in Leighton, Alabama has localized the mission and rebranded it as Kicks for Kids.