Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash

Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash

SeattlePI.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Waymo self-driving vehicle was operating in manual mode when it was involved in a rear-end collision in a Phoenix suburb and that the crash was caused by reckless driving of the other vehicle, the company said Friday.

The collision occurred late Thursday night in Tempe when the other vehicle “erratically swerved" in front of the Waymo vehicle, “braking aggressively and abruptly slowing down to a full stop on a 45 mph (72 kph) road," the company said in a statement.

The Waymo driver tried to avoid a collision but the Waymo vehicle rear-ended the other vehicle "as a result of the reckless driving of the other individual," the company said.

The Tempe Police Department is investigating and could not immediately release detailed information on circumstances of the crash or say whether any citations were issued, spokeswoman Sara Saldo said in an email.

Saldo earlier said the Waymo driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life threatening. A passenger was also in the Waymo vehicle and two people were in the other vehicle, and those people weren't injured, she said.

Waymo said its driver reported neck pain, and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

“Incidents such as this one reinforce the importance of Waymo’s mission: to make it safe for people to get where they’re going and to help save the thousands of lives now lost to traffic crashes caused by humans," the company said.

Waymo, a Google spinoff, is among several companies testing autonomous vehicles in metro Phoenix.

An Uber self-driving vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe in a 2018 crash that the National Transportation Safety Board said was caused by the distracted human safety driver.

Uber halted its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle

NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle 01:50

 NFTA files claim to sue Erie County following bus crash involving sheriff's office vehicle

Recent related videos from verified sources

The new MINI Electric Interior Design in Miami [Video]The new MINI Electric Interior Design in Miami

The new MINI Cooper SE is fitted as standard with a model-specific instrument cluster consisting of a 5.5-inch colour screen in Black Panel design behind the steering wheel. At the centre of this fully..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:19Published

GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle [Video]GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by General Motors and Honda, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday which it says is the first self-driving vehicle designed from the ground-up to get from here to..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Waymo self-driving vehicle in collision in Phoenix suburb

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Waymo self-driving vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in a Phoenix suburb and the driver of the Waymo vehicle was...
Seattle Times

Waymo self-driving vehicle in collision in Phoenix suburb

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — A Waymo self-driving vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in a Phoenix suburb and the driver of the Waymo vehicle was...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esellercafe

eSellerCafe @UPS and @Waymo Pilot Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Project in Arizona. Is the future of #delivery self driving cars?… https://t.co/zL1nrHph8e 45 minutes ago

AP_Joan_Lowy

Joan Lowy Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash (from @AP) ⁦@Waymo⁩ ⁦@NHTSAgov⁩ @#SelfDrivingCars https://t.co/wfpZXP2OAP 58 minutes ago

LifeTechnology1

Life Technology™ Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash: A Waymo… https://t.co/NsZgz1W7DI https://t.co/s1fZj8Uhgc 1 hour ago

charlieowen77

⛄charlie owen☃️ RT @snopes: The collision occurred late Thursday night in Tempe. https://t.co/7ZomVnKeWo 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in #manual mode at time of crash - Jan 31 @ 2:38 PM ET https://t.co/utTckzeHwD 1 hour ago

shafia_sadiq

shafia sadiq Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at time of crash https://t.co/P8FqVIEZnD https://t.co/diORpDsKyf 1 hour ago

snopes

snopes.com The collision occurred late Thursday night in Tempe. https://t.co/7ZomVnKeWo 1 hour ago

physorg_tech

Phys.org Technology RT @TechXplore_com: #Waymo: Self-driving vehicle in #manualmode at time of crash https://t.co/rs2hsVqDqq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.