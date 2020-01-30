Microsoft unveils new Nike Air Max Xbox with matching shoes for Super Bowl LIV

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Check out this limited edition Nike Air Max Xbox console. Xbox, EA Sports, and Nike are teaming up for a new crossover collaboration in celebration of Super Bowl LIV. Just as The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are preparing to square up in the biggest sporting event of the year this Sunday, Xbox, EA and Nike have now unveiled the new Special Edition Air Max 90s sneakers alongside the matching Xbox One console. And this thing is going to be about as hard to get your hands on as you’re already imagining. Head below for a closer look and more details on how to get in on the action. more…



