US quarantines citizens evacuated from Wuhan

The 195 United States citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new



The evacuated people will be quarantined at a military base in California for 14 days. Right now, 14 days is the longest estimate for how long it takes to develop symptoms after being exposed to the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus has infected more than 9,500 people worldwide in nearly two dozen countries, and it has killed 213 people in China.



