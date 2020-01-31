Global  

US quarantines citizens evacuated from Wuhan

The Verge Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
US quarantines citizens evacuated from Wuhan

The 195 United States citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, will be placed under quarantine. This is the first time since the 1960s that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has exercised its legal right to place people into quarantine.

The evacuated people will be quarantined at a military base in California for 14 days. Right now, 14 days is the longest estimate for how long it takes to develop symptoms after being exposed to the new coronavirus. The new coronavirus has infected more than 9,500 people worldwide in nearly two dozen countries, and it has killed 213 people in China.

The CDC initially said that they would stay at the military base under observation for three...
