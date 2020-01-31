Global  

Verizon hit with extensive wireless, net outages throughout North Carolina, South Carolina

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Verizon is reportedly suffering extensive wireless, internet and TV outages in North Carolina including cities such as Raleigh, and in South Carolina.
