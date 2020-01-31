Global  

Lowepro’s Slingshot Edge 150 AW is great for mirrorless setups: $30 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW for *$29.99* *shipped*. *Note: *Amazon is currently delayed 1-4 weeks on shipping, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Also at Adorama. Normally $40, today’s savings amount to 25% and mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new camera bag that’s great for lighter treks, this is it. Inside, there’s room for your camera body, two lenses, and a few accessories. Outside, you’ll be able to store a smaller tablet, like an iPad mini, along with some other necessities like pens, chargers, and similar. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

