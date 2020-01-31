This adjustable laptop stand is a must for on-the-go workers at just $13

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Pyle Portable Adjustable Laptop Stand for *$13.21 Prime* *shipped*. Down from its $19 regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re using a laptop at a desk, then you know how annoying it is when it comes time to type or look at the display. There’s just something about it not being at eye level, which this stand helps with. Pyle’s stand offers multiple heights so it can easily be personalized to your exact setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



