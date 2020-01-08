Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon is offering the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for *$119.99* *shipped*. For comparison, these have been regularly going for around $150 at Amazon these days, and this is just $2 above the low there in this colorway. Do know that we have seen other colors and styles of these headphones drop to around $90-$100 in the past. Offering a truly wireless design, these earbuds are great for workouts, jogs, and more. These earbuds are IP56-rated to withstand sweat and dust, and Jabra provides a 2-year warranty should anything happen to your new headphones. Rated 3.8/5 stars.



more…



The post Save 20% on Jabra’s sweat-proof Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds at $120 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

