Google Photos trialing monthly subscription to get your best pictures auto-printed

9to5Google Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
In September, Google Photos added large canvas prints, as well as individual prints. Google Photos is now trialing a “monthly photo prints” subscription program.

Google Photos test subscription prints your best pictures every month

Online photo services with printing options usually revolve around on-demand printing for special occasions, but Google appears to be trying something different:...
Google will pick your best photos and print them with new trial service

Google will pick your best photos and print them with new trial serviceA new subscription service from Google Photos will print and mail you a selection of your photos each month, 9to5Google reports. The service’s $7.99 monthly...
