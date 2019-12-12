Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Walmart is currently offering a *$300* gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. This is a match for Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 sale and is the best we’ve seen from the retailer since on Apple’s latest and greatest. The newest iPhone lineup offers 5.8-, 6.1-, or 6.7-inch displays varying from Liquid Retina to OLED with HDR capabilities. You’ll find either 2- or 3-camera systems on these phones, bringing both wide and ultrawide to the table on all models, with the Pro gaining telephoto as well. Plus, all models are water-resistant and feature Qi-enabled wireless charging.
