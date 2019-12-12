Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase

Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase

9to5Toys Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Walmart is currently offering a *$300* gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 11, 11 Pro, or 11 Pro Max. This is a match for Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 sale and is the best we’ve seen from the retailer since on Apple’s latest and greatest. The newest iPhone lineup offers 5.8-, 6.1-, or 6.7-inch displays varying from Liquid Retina to OLED with HDR capabilities. You’ll find either 2- or 3-camera systems on these phones, bringing both wide and ultrawide to the table on all models, with the Pro gaining telephoto as well. Plus, all models are water-resistant and feature Qi-enabled wireless charging.

more…

The post Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Bamboozled by the Packaging [Video]Boy Bamboozled by the Packaging

Occurred on December 25, 2019 / Kent, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "My son has always wanted a iPhone and he thought Christmas was the day! My mom was cleaning under her couch and saw empty sour..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:59Published

Almost PERFECT [Video]Almost PERFECT

Try Vectornatorfor FREE: https://vectornator.ioAirPods Pro: https://amzn.to/36wgp61AirPods 2: https://amzn.to/2qKTq7VApple updated the AirPods line about a month ago with the addition of the AirPods..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 09:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Best of 9to5Toys: Walmart offers $300 gift card with iPhone purchase, FREE Sam’s Club membership, 10.2-inch iPad from $250, more

*In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: *Walmart offers $300 gift cards with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase, get a Sam’s Club membership effectively FREE, Apple’s...
9to5Toys

Score a free $10 Best Buy credit with App Store Gift Card purchases + more

Best Buy is now offering a* **free $10* credit with the purchase of $100 in App Store gift cards for its My Best Buy members. If you’re not a member just yet,...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fortune8

F8 Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase https://t.co/SQDTpCKnAj via @pcamp96 How accur… https://t.co/27sM6L9YrD 2 days ago

scatomic

Alvaro Munoz Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase https://t.co/cl9mDe2Qec 3 days ago

AugustaGeorgiaa

Augusta Georgia Apple Loop: Powerful iPhone 12 Revealed, Forget Apple’s AirPods, How The iPad Failed - Forbes: * Apple Loop: Powerf… https://t.co/4QZfUoT9nZ 3 days ago

sandiegocalifo

San Diego California Apple Loop: Powerful iPhone 12 Revealed, Forget Apple’s AirPods, How The iPad Failed - Forbes: * Apple Loop: Powerf… https://t.co/Cd4qA6fKGk 3 days ago

EddieMiller3

Eddie Miller Article: Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase - Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with i… https://t.co/gLEw7bFkUe 3 days ago

anith

Anith Gopal Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase https://t.co/LgaoObHhdg https://t.co/iUo0k11Ivp 3 days ago

aapl4ever

Apple Inc. RT @9to5toys: Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase https://t.co/EveYX4iB93 by @pcamp96 3 days ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Walmart bundles a $300 gift card with iPhone 11/Pro/Max purchase https://t.co/EveYX4iB93 by @pcamp96 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.