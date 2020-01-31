Hulu CEO Randy Freer is stepping down as Disney takes greater control of the streaming company (DIS)
Friday, 31 January 2020 () · Hulu CEO Randy Freer is set to exit the streaming company, Disney announced on Friday.
· The streaming company's leadership will report to execs within Disney's direct-to-consumer and international business, as part of the reorganization.
