Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· The day before IBM formally announced that CEO Ginni Rometty would step down in April, the company released some information about her 2019 pay package.

· Rometty received her full cash bonus of $5 million for the year — something that hasn't always happened during her tenure, during which she's overseen a difficult period... · The day before IBM formally announced that CEO Ginni Rometty would step down in April, the company released some information about her 2019 pay package.· Rometty received her full cash bonus of $5 million for the year — something that hasn't always happened during her tenure, during which she's overseen a difficult period 👓 View full article