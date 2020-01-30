Expand any smart home with an Arlo Pro add-on camera: $61 (Refurb, Orig. $180)
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Daily Steals is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Add-on HD Security Camera for *$60.99 shipped* with the code *DNARLO* at checkout in refurbished condition. Originally, this camera was listed at $190 though it now goes for around $143 at Amazon in new condition these days. While this camera requires a base station, it’s perfect for expanding your already existing camera setup. Arlo Pro offers a truly wireless design that allows you to place the camera anywhere you need and it’ll communicate back to the base station. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.
Over the last few years, phone makers have been putting two, three, or even five or more cameras on the backs of phones, to the point that it’s giving some people trypophobia. But with the Concept One, OnePlus is trying to ease that camera anxiety while also flexing some of its design chops.For the...
Many drivers in Brooklyn are angry and say they're being unfairly ticketed. Bus cameras are apparently taking pictures of cars in bus lanes while parking signs say they're allowed to be there; CBS2's..