Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Expand any smart home with an Arlo Pro add-on camera: $61 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Expand any smart home with an Arlo Pro add-on camera: $61 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

9to5Toys Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Daily Steals is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Add-on HD Security Camera for *$60.99 shipped* with the code *DNARLO* at checkout in refurbished condition. Originally, this camera was listed at $190 though it now goes for around $143 at Amazon in new condition these days. While this camera requires a base station, it’s perfect for expanding your already existing camera setup. Arlo Pro offers a truly wireless design that allows you to place the camera anywhere you need and it’ll communicate back to the base station. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.

more…

The post Expand any smart home with an Arlo Pro add-on camera: $61 (Refurb, Orig. $180) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Gizmodo - Published < > Embed
News video: CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One First Look | Gizmodo

CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One First Look | Gizmodo 01:18

 Over the last few years, phone makers have been putting two, three, or even five or more cameras on the backs of phones, to the point that it’s giving some people trypophobia. But with the Concept One, OnePlus is trying to ease that camera anxiety while also flexing some of its design chops.For the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn Drivers Call Out Unfair Tickets For Parking In Bus Lanes [Video]Brooklyn Drivers Call Out Unfair Tickets For Parking In Bus Lanes

Many drivers in Brooklyn are angry and say they're being unfairly ticketed. Bus cameras are apparently taking pictures of cars in bus lanes while parking signs say they're allowed to be there; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Fireball! Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Exploding in the Sky [Video]Fireball! Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Exploding in the Sky

Watch the unbelievable moment a doorbell security camera captures a special type of fireball called a "bolide" outside a home in England.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Review: Arlo Video Doorbell excels where it needs to but lacks HomeKit

Arlo, known for its wire-free whole-home cameras, has finally released a video version of its smart doorbell. With the smart doorbell space becoming ever-more...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.