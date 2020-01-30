Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Daily Steals is offering the Arlo Pro Wireless Add-on HD Security Camera for *$60.99 shipped* with the code *DNARLO* at checkout in refurbished condition. Originally, this camera was listed at $190 though it now goes for around $143 at Amazon in new condition these days. While this camera requires a base station, it’s perfect for expanding your already existing camera setup. Arlo Pro offers a truly wireless design that allows you to place the camera anywhere you need and it’ll communicate back to the base station. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty.



more…



The post Expand any smart home with an Arlo Pro add-on camera: $61 (Refurb, Orig. $180) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

