Markets blogger Zero Hedge suspended from Twitter after doxxing a Chinese scientist

The Verge Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Markets blogger Zero Hedge suspended from Twitter after doxxing a Chinese scientist

Twitter says it has permanently suspended markets blog Zero Hedge’s Twitter account, @zerohedge, for violating the company’s platform manipulation policy. On Wednesday, Zero Hedge posted a blog that doxxed a Chinese scientist and strongly suggested without evidence that the scientist created the strain of coronavirus that’s currently spreading around the world.

That blog lists a name, photo, email, and phone number that are reportedly tied to the scientist, and suggested that readers “pay [him] a visit” if they wanted to know “what really caused the coronavirus pandemic.” BuzzFeed News reported on Zero Hedge’s blog that doxxed the scientist earlier this evening, ahead of the Twitter suspension.

The Verge is not publishing a link to Zero...
