Fast & Furious 9 trailer: The only 4 minutes of the film you’ll need to watch

Check out the official trailer for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Cardi B and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9...
The first trailer for “Fast and Furious 9” released Friday is full of the explosions, nitrous boosts, and unrealistic stunts fans of the franchise demand... MotorAuthority Also reported by •Mashable •IndiaTimes •Just Jared