Saturday, 1 February 2020 () While the world mourns the unexpected death of the NBA star Kobe Bryant, malicious actors didn’t spend much time taking advantage of the situation. Microsoft has discovered and deactivated a cryptojacking malware hidden inside a Kobe Bryant Nike wallpaper. The malware was reported by Redmond’s security intelligence unit via Twitter. “We found a malicious HTML […]
The post Kobe Bryant Wallpaper Caught Spreading Cryptojacking Malware appeared first on Fossbytes.
The wife of basketball legend Kobe Bryant has made her first public statement since the helicopter crash that took the life of her husband, daughter, and seven others. Vanessa Bryant says her family's future is uncertain, but is setting up a relief fund for the other victims. Matthew Larotonda...
Cybercriminals have been capitalizing on fans’ grief by hiding malicious coin mining scripts in Kobe Bryant desktop wallpaper The Cointelegraph Also reported by •SOHH •Just Jared •Mid-Day •The Wrap •CNA