Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While the world mourns the unexpected death of the NBA star Kobe Bryant, malicious actors didn’t spend much time taking advantage of the situation. Microsoft has discovered and deactivated a cryptojacking malware hidden inside a Kobe Bryant Nike wallpaper. The malware was reported by Redmond’s security intelligence unit via Twitter. “We found a malicious HTML […]



The post Kobe Bryant Wallpaper Caught Spreading Cryptojacking Malware appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

