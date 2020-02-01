Global  

Kobe Bryant Wallpaper Caught Spreading Cryptojacking Malware

Fossbytes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
While the world mourns the unexpected death of the NBA star Kobe Bryant, malicious actors didn’t spend much time taking advantage of the situation. Microsoft has discovered and deactivated a cryptojacking malware hidden inside a Kobe Bryant Nike wallpaper. The malware was reported by Redmond’s security intelligence unit via Twitter. “We found a malicious HTML […]

The post Kobe Bryant Wallpaper Caught Spreading Cryptojacking Malware appeared first on Fossbytes.
