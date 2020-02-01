Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Desktop Goose is an app that brings the goose from Untitled Goose Game to your Windows PC. Created by VR developer Sam Chiet, this anarchic program adds a goose ‘buddy’ to your desktop. Mind you, this animated goose is not friendly at all, and it’s pretty much the opposite of the legendary Microsoft paperclip buddy. […]



The post ‘Desktop Goose’ App Can Wreak Havoc On Your Windows 10 PC appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article

