‘Desktop Goose’ App Can Wreak Havoc On Your Windows 10 PC
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Desktop Goose is an app that brings the goose from Untitled Goose Game to your Windows PC. Created by VR developer Sam Chiet, this anarchic program adds a goose ‘buddy’ to your desktop. Mind you, this animated goose is not friendly at all, and it’s pretty much the opposite of the legendary Microsoft paperclip buddy. […]
