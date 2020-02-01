Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Desktop Goose’ App Can Wreak Havoc On Your Windows 10 PC

‘Desktop Goose’ App Can Wreak Havoc On Your Windows 10 PC

Fossbytes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Desktop Goose is an app that brings the goose from Untitled Goose Game to your Windows PC. Created by VR developer Sam Chiet, this anarchic program adds a goose ‘buddy’ to your desktop. Mind you, this animated goose is not friendly at all, and it’s pretty much the opposite of the legendary Microsoft paperclip buddy. […]

The post ‘Desktop Goose’ App Can Wreak Havoc On Your Windows 10 PC appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Published < > Embed
News video: The Wild Goose Lake movie trailer

The Wild Goose Lake movie trailer 02:01

 The Wild Goose Lake movie - US trailer - In Theaters March 2020! From acclaimed director Diao Yinan, THE WILD GOOSE LAKE is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to his 2014 Berlinale winning neo-noir BLACK COAL, THIN ICE. Toppling box office records in Diao’s native China, THE WILD GOOSE LAKE...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ghostery Midnight desktop app with VPN launched [Video]Ghostery Midnight desktop app with VPN launched

Ghostery Midnight desktop app with VPN launched

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Neighbors try to save goose frozen on pond [Video]Neighbors try to save goose frozen on pond

One person went to Facebook to request help saving the goose.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Untitled Goose App Terrorizes Your Desktop

Untitled Goose App Terrorizes Your DesktopUntitled Goose Game was one of the biggest gaming phenomenons of last year. And that’s not me just still being starstruck after seeing the goose in person at...
geek.com Also reported by •The Verge

Hacker demonstrates Remote Code Execution exploit for Windows Remote Desktop Gateway

A self-described "reverser/pwner [and] Windows kernel hacker" has demoed a working exploit for two recently discovered vulnerabilities in Windows Remote Desktop...
betanews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

glitchfur

Glitch Almost forgot to credit: You can have this little goose wreak havoc on your desktop too. Here's the guy who made it: https://t.co/fPPWdTmlmA 1 day ago

SDWolf

🗽 Shadow D. Wolf 🏳‍🌈 RT @NeowinFeed: You can finally have a goose wreak havoc on your desktop like you've always wanted #DesktopGoose https://t.co/vtgumEALf7 ht… 2 days ago

TheRichWoods

Rich Woods You can finally have a goose wreak havoc on your desktop like you've always wanted https://t.co/dOOWFD6Kzk https://t.co/2IJhWJANpN 2 days ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours You can finally have a goose wreak havoc on your desktop like you've always wanted https://t.co/iOraTLDWoU 2 days ago

Buddahfan

Buddahfan You can finally have a goose wreak havoc on your desktop like you've always wanted #DesktopGoose: https://t.co/KEnoc1rl4o via @NeowinFeed 2 days ago

NeowinFeed

Neowin You can finally have a goose wreak havoc on your desktop like you've always wanted #DesktopGoose… https://t.co/Q1e3pwVPbb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.