Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Google honors the 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in w/ diorama Doodle

Google honors the 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in w/ diorama Doodle

9to5Google Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
On this day in 1960, four men began a movement of nonviolent protest against segregated businesses in Greensboro, North Carolina. To honor the sixtieth anniversary of the Greensboro Sit-in, Google is displaying an incredible diorama depicting the historic protest.

more…

The post Google honors the 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in w/ diorama Doodle appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tmfischer2

Theresa M. Fischer RT @mashable: Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/kZv7GIIVrH https://t.co/rftznV9CZp 36 minutes ago

snkw1974

Stanley Ng Kok Wah Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/R5xOY5rOqa Sixty years ago, four young st… https://t.co/93n1pqVElU 1 hour ago

JoshepAyya

Marino Joseph mashable: Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/giaQ1nus5j https://t.co/47Jl4Y9dTC #teddylust 2 hours ago

astonishworks_

AstonishWorks Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/02bkJOLaHI https://t.co/hkdrMtqBU7 2 hours ago

StartupBulletin

Startup Bulletin™ RT @Stratocharge: Strato: Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/RvEKpvC9zM #startup #entrepreneur https:/… 2 hours ago

OpalJuanda

opal juanda Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/kZQBB9nFDO 2 hours ago

Milieunet

Erik van Erne Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/o7pUx2nO9q 2 hours ago

Stratocharge

Mark Carrington Strato: Google Doodle honors 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in https://t.co/RvEKpvC9zM #startup #entrepreneur https://t.co/J9aJE1qz5S 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.