On this day in 1960, four men began a movement of nonviolent protest against segregated businesses in Greensboro, North Carolina. To honor the sixtieth anniversary of the Greensboro Sit-in, Google is displaying an incredible diorama depicting the historic protest.



Google honors the 60th anniversary of Greensboro Sit-in w/ diorama Doodle


