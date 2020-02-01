Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple is closing all offices and stores in China through February 9th

Apple is closing all offices and stores in China through February 9th

The Verge Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Apple is closing all offices and stores in China through February 9thIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple is no longer just closing one store in China over coronavirus worries — Apple is closing them all. The company is shutting down all its corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9th, according to a statement provided to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.



Apple is closing ALL stores, corporate offices, and contact centers in China due to Coronavirus through Feb. 9, company says in statement. https://t.co/E5xGkgAkeS pic.twitter.com/bbpGN885n4

— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 1, 2020

Now that the coronavirus outbreak has killed over 200 people in China, infected nearly 10,000 worldwide, been declared a global public health emergency, triggered the first mandatory CDC quarantine in the United...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China

Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China 01:02

 Coronavirus Fears Leads to Apple Closing Stores and Offices in China In a statement, the company says closings will last through February 9. It adds that re-openings will happen "as soon as possible." Foxconn, which runs Apple's factories in China, tells The Verge that production will not be...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears [Video]Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

A Chinese woman who came to India to get married was forced to leave just two days later as authorities cancelled her visa due to her nationality and fears from the ongoing coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published

Train station staff in China wear protective clothing to check commuters amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]Train station staff in China wear protective clothing to check commuters amid coronavirus outbreak

Train station staff in eastern China wore protective clothing to check commuters amid the coronavirus outbreak on February 4. The video, filmed in the city of Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple to delay reopening of retail stores in China

Apple Inc is extending its retail store closures in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, even as it worked toward opening its corporate offices and contact...
Reuters

Apple suppliers plan to resume work on February 10 after coronavirus hiatus

Major Apple suppliers say that they currently plan to resume production in China on February 10. Most large Chinese companies have extended the Chinese new...
9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.