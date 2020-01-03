Global  

Maruti S-Presso CNG BS6 Price Will Be Revealed At Auto Expo 2020

Fossbytes Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Maruti is likely to announce the price and details of the much-awaited Maruti S-Presso CNG BS6 version in the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. The CNG version of S-Presso is likely to launch in mid-2020. The company will be using S-CNG technology in Maruti S-Presso. With this technology, the mileage of the car is expected to […]

The post Maruti S-Presso CNG BS6 Price Will Be Revealed At Auto Expo 2020 appeared first on Fossbytes.
