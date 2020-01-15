Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Having now embraced the same engine as Chrome, the Chromium-based Edge is now Microsoft's default browser. If you want to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11 for some reason, Microsoft has opened up a way to do so -- and to do so safely. The company has released virtual machine images that include both web browser. Available free of charge, the images are available for a range of virtualization platforms. See also: Most antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7 Microsoft releases update to fix Explorer problems in Windows 10 Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer… [Continue Reading]
CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future. And with its Concept UFO, Concept Ori, and Concept Duet, it looks like Dell has some big ideas for...
Some Windows 7 users who installed the KB4534310 update found that their desktops turned black. With the operating system having now reached end of life, the... betanews Also reported by •The Verge •Fossbytes
You Might Like
Tweets about this
jameschurchman RT @BrideOfLinux: What kind of craziness is this?: Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Inter… 1 hour ago
Christine Hall What kind of craziness is this?: Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and… https://t.co/CxqrxY5ivp 2 hours ago
Isabel Yepes RT @supercontra: Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11 - https://t.co/pH… 4 hours ago