Download a free Windows 10 virtual machine to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11

betanews Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Having now embraced the same engine as Chrome, the Chromium-based Edge is now Microsoft's default browser. If you want to keep using Microsoft Edge Legacy and Internet Explorer 11 for some reason, Microsoft has opened up a way to do so -- and to do so safely. The company has released virtual machine images that include both web browser. Available free of charge, the images are available for a range of virtualization platforms. See also: Most antivirus companies will continue to support Windows 7 Microsoft releases update to fix Explorer problems in Windows 10 Microsoft pledges to patch Internet Explorer… [Continue Reading]
