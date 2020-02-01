The 'Madden NFL 20' video game predicts that the Chiefs will beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () · EA Sports' "Madden NFL 20" video game made its annual Super Bowl prediction Thursday, saying the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the San Francisco 49ers.
· Madden's prediction, which uses artificial intelligence to simulate the outcome, said the Chiefs would win 35-31.
· NFL superstars Peyton and Eli Manning helped...
The Super Bowl History of the Kansas City
Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers On Feb. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs and
the San Francisco 49ers will face off in
Miami, Florida, for Super Bowl LIV. For the Chiefs, it will be their first
Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. They last faced off...