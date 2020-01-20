The world's largest aircraft Airlander 10 just got bigger — check out the 'The Flying Bum' Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· The Airlander 10 — a hybrid aircraft vehicle with multiple uses — was first announced as the world's longest aircraft, and its recent update on January 23 has made it even longer.

· The full-length interior will be 320 feet long, making it about 5% longer than its previous 302-foot design, BBC reported.

