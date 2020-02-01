Global  

Yes, you can stream the Super Bowl using the Fox Sports app on your Roku

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020
A day before the Super Bowl, Fox and Roku came to an agreement so users of Roku streaming devices can watch the game on Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.
News video: Inside Fox Sports Super Bowl LIV 4K HDR Broadcast | Eye Of The Hurricane

Inside Fox Sports Super Bowl LIV 4K HDR Broadcast | Eye Of The Hurricane 09:24

 We traveled to Miami to take you behind the scenes of Fox Sports' production of Super Bowl LIV. The event will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

