A medical-surveillance system that China implemented after SARS led officials to discover the novel coronavirus within 1 week — here's how it works

Business Insider Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A medical-surveillance system that China implemented after SARS led officials to discover the novel coronavirus within 1 week — here's how it works· A medical-surveillance database created after the SARS outbreak in China helped scientists identify the new strain of coronavirus from a cluster of pneumonia-like illnesses in Wuhan.
· The novel coronavirus *has killed at least 259 people and infected nearly 12,000*.
· Medics and doctors upload the data into the national...
