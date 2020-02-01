A medical-surveillance system that China implemented after SARS led officials to discover the novel coronavirus within 1 week — here's how it works
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () · A medical-surveillance database created after the SARS outbreak in China helped scientists identify the new strain of coronavirus from a cluster of pneumonia-like illnesses in Wuhan.
· The novel coronavirus *has killed at least 259 people and infected nearly 12,000*.
· Medics and doctors upload the data into the national...
WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet.
This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 9,800 as of Friday, according to the New York Times.
According to CNN, the...
The new cluster of viral pneumonia cases originating in Wuhan, China, marks the third time in 20 years that a member of the large family of coronaviruses (CoVs)... Eurasia Review Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters •Sify •Hindu
[The Conversation Africa] Chinese officials have identified a novel coronavirus which belongs to a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common... allAfrica.com Also reported by •Reuters •Sify •Mid-Day
