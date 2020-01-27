The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Nuno Conde «AT&T is doing exactly what it told Congress it wouldn’t do with Time Warner . AT&T's decision to prevent Time Warn… https://t.co/ffKV6vXUjs 5 minutes ago David Awfulbot @Simon_Coward That’s an argument for Netflix-like BBC subs, though. If they stand on their own merits people will p… https://t.co/iKk3duv6Da 26 minutes ago kate RT @rudemrlang: One thing that doesn’t get said enough is that Netflix’s popularity in some other countries is boosted by the fact its full… 35 minutes ago Sean RT @ddlneedylover: what's the point of doing tv shows like spinning out,one day at a time and anne with an e that talk about important thin… 1 hour ago IVM Podcasts On #MrAndMrsBingeWatch, @janiceseq85 & @AniGuha discuss the much talk-about @netflix original, @MessiahNetflix. The… https://t.co/MjAbh5yrK8 1 hour ago bellyfeel 'The Circle' uses an unexpected gimmick to set itself apart from other reality shows. Here's why it's enthralling t… https://t.co/VweakZC8CN 2 hours ago Kiki Nugget RT @lucimorningstxr: love how netflix is literally a streaming service for three shows: riverdale, stranger things, and 13 reasons why, and… 2 hours ago Daniel Knight Can’t even continue watching Arrow on Netflix because of Crisis On Infinite Earths and none of the other shows are out yet 🤦🏻‍♂️ 3 hours ago