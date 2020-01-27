Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Business Insider Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week· Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.
· Netflix's "Sex Education" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and CBS All Access' "Star Trek: Picard" join the list this week.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah [Video]Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah

After sending Alayah home at the end of Week 3, she shows up in Cleveland in Week 4 to plead her case. Peter Weber decides to bring her back into the group, much to the dismay of the other ladies. From..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:10Published

Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood? [Video]Is the streaming revolution changing Bollywood?

Remember the times when you planned your day such that you could catch your favourite show on television? If you missed an episode, you would call others to fill you in. Streaming services and..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:11Published


Tweets about this

NAlmeidaConde

Nuno Conde «AT&T is doing exactly what it told Congress it wouldn’t do with Time Warner . AT&T's decision to prevent Time Warn… https://t.co/ffKV6vXUjs 5 minutes ago

davidawfulbot

David Awfulbot @Simon_Coward That’s an argument for Netflix-like BBC subs, though. If they stand on their own merits people will p… https://t.co/iKk3duv6Da 26 minutes ago

pastyface43

kate RT @rudemrlang: One thing that doesn’t get said enough is that Netflix’s popularity in some other countries is boosted by the fact its full… 35 minutes ago

SeanKel87172005

Sean RT @ddlneedylover: what's the point of doing tv shows like spinning out,one day at a time and anne with an e that talk about important thin… 1 hour ago

IVMPodcasts

IVM Podcasts On #MrAndMrsBingeWatch, @janiceseq85 & @AniGuha discuss the much talk-about @netflix original, @MessiahNetflix. The… https://t.co/MjAbh5yrK8 1 hour ago

bellyfeel

bellyfeel 'The Circle' uses an unexpected gimmick to set itself apart from other reality shows. Here's why it's enthralling t… https://t.co/VweakZC8CN 2 hours ago

TheKiToEverythA

Kiki Nugget RT @lucimorningstxr: love how netflix is literally a streaming service for three shows: riverdale, stranger things, and 13 reasons why, and… 2 hours ago

DankDanBoi

Daniel Knight Can’t even continue watching Arrow on Netflix because of Crisis On Infinite Earths and none of the other shows are out yet 🤦🏻‍♂️ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.