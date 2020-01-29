Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more

This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more

9to5Google Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
*In this week’s top stories:* Google begins selling its ADT-3 Android TV developer dongle powered by Android 10, the Android Flash Tool puts the latest AOSP on your Pixel, Android 10 arrives for the Samsung Galaxy S9, and more.

more…

The post This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Movie Adaptations No One Asked For But Were Great

Top 10 Movie Adaptations No One Asked For But Were Great 13:48

 Sometimes, Hollywood knows best. For this list, we’re looking at unexpectedly great movie adaptations that few people saw coming. Our countdown includes “Shrek” (2001), “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “The Lego Movie” (2014), “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994), the “Paddington”...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News [Video]'Birds of Prey' Reviews Are In, Why 'The Crown' Is Leaving Netflix & More | THR News

'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:32Published

'Mandalorian' Spinoff Potentially in the Works, Viola Davis Set to Star as Michelle Obama & More | THR News [Video]'Mandalorian' Spinoff Potentially in the Works, Viola Davis Set to Star as Michelle Obama & More | THR News

Holy Baby Yoda, is a 'Mandalorian' spinoff in the works? Plus, Viola Davis is becoming Michelle Obama, and 'Ray Donovan' is over at Showtime. Here are the top stories in entertainment for Wednesday,..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This week’s top stories: iOS 14 rumors, Apple’s record Q1 earnings, wireless charging mat, more

*In this week’s top stories: *Ming-Chi Kuo details what to expect from Apple in 2020, AAPL reports record earnings, the new emoji coming later this year, iOS...
9to5Mac

9to5Google Daily 385: Google’s ADT-3 Android TV dongle on sale, Huawei now 2nd globally, plus more

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

silverfox2

Martin Holmes This week’s top #stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, #Galaxy S9 #Android10, more”… https://t.co/Y3NFp2tjbO 5 days ago

RaymondTecIT

Raymond Tec This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more… https://t.co/0JaHWwEbXh 5 days ago

twood3

twood3 RT @9to5Google: This week's top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more https://t.co/ZOaPHktBhX by @S… 5 days ago

release_mama

Release Mama This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more… https://t.co/mDxfwMufUC 6 days ago

GeekChrome

Chrome Geek This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more… https://t.co/DnzpN6w4ZN 6 days ago

AndroidWorld5

Android World This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more - 9to5Google https://t.co/pZFvZn4sZO 6 days ago

AndroidFansclub

Android Fans club This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more - 9to5Google https://t.co/O4RhIDAWC7 6 days ago

NayeliPhilippa

石田 遥 This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more - 9to5Google https://t.co/kbKY0PilgU 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.