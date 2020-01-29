This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () *In this week’s top stories:* Google begins selling its ADT-3 Android TV developer dongle powered by Android 10, the Android Flash Tool puts the latest AOSP on your Pixel, Android 10 arrives for the Samsung Galaxy S9, and more.
more…
The post This week’s top stories: ADT-3 dongle on sale, Android Flash Tool, Galaxy S9 Android 10, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
Sometimes, Hollywood knows best. For this list, we’re looking at unexpectedly great movie adaptations that few people saw coming. Our countdown includes “Shrek” (2001), “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014), “The Lego Movie” (2014), “The Shawshank Redemption” (1994), the “Paddington”...
'Birds of Prey' flies into theaters this weekend, and reviews are in for the movie. Plus, more on why 'The Crown' is coming to a close at Netflix and Gayle King's response to her Kobe Bryant interview..